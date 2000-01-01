Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. The company is developing products which will help improve lives of the patients with dermatological diseases. Its pipeline includes Amzeeq and Zilxi.Menlo Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis.