Vysarn Ltd (ASX:VYS)
Market Info - VYS
Company Info - VYS
- Market CapAUD16.220m
- SymbolASX:VYS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- ISINAU000000VYS1
Company Profile
Vysarn Ltd, formerly MHM Metals Ltd, is engaged in processing wastes from the secondary aluminum industry known as salt cake and black dross. It separates the wastes into aluminum, a salt/potash blend and aluminum oxides.