Company Profile

W H Ireland Group PLC is a financial service company based in the United Kingdom. The company's operating segment includes Wealth Management; Corporate Broking and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Wealth Management segment. Wealth Management division offers investment management advice and services. The Corporate Broking division provides corporate finance and corporate broking advice and services. It serves individuals, corporates, trustees, funds and institutional clients.