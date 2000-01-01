Company Profile

W R Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells chemicals and silica-based materials used in refining, pharma, chemical manufacturing, coating, and various chemical process applications. The company has two reportable business segments: Grace catalysts technologies and Grace material technologies. Most of the company’s revenue is generated by the Grace catalysts technologies segment from the sale of oil refining catalysts and catalysts used in petrochemical, refining, and other chemical manufacturing applications, and more than half of the revenue is earned in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa.W R Grace & Co is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. It operates through two segments, namely Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies.