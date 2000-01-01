W R Grace & Co Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GRA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRA
- Market Cap$4.038bn
- SymbolNYSE:GRA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS38388F1084
Company Profile
W R Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells chemicals and silica-based materials used in refining, pharma, chemical manufacturing, coating, and various chemical process applications. The company has two reportable business segments: Grace catalysts technologies and Grace material technologies. Most of the company’s revenue is generated by the Grace catalysts technologies segment from the sale of oil refining catalysts and catalysts used in petrochemical, refining, and other chemical manufacturing applications, and more than half of the revenue is earned in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa.W R Grace & Co is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. It operates through two segments, namely Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies.