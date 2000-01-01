Company Profile

W R Grace & Co manufactures and sells chemicals and chemical-based products in The Grace catalysts technologies segment, which generates most of the company revenue, mainly by the sale of oil refining catalysts and catalysts used in petrochemical, refining, and other chemical manufacturing applications. The Grace materials technologies segment includes specialty materials, including silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials. The majority of the revenues are derived from North America and Europe Middle East Africa.W R Grace & Co is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. It operates through two segments, namely Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies.