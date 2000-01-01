Company Profile

W Resources PLC is a European mining company, which focuses on delivering long-term production of tungsten. The company is engaged in the production, exploration, and development of tungsten, copper and gold properties. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Corporate segment. The company explores various projects in Spain and Portugal which include La Parrilla in Spain, Regua and Tarouca in Portugal; the CAA Portalegre gold/copper project in Portugal and the Monforte-Tinoca copper project in Portugal. It derives revenue from the Iberia region.