Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WNC
- Market Cap$346.150m
- SymbolNYSE:WNC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS9295661071
Company Profile
Wabash National Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It designs, manufactures and market a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products Group, and Final Mile Products. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial Trailer Products segment.Wabash National Corp is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. It designs, manufactures and markets various types of trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, among others.