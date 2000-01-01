WABCO Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WBC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WBC
- Market Cap$6.932bn
- SymbolNYSE:WBC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS92927K1025
Company Profile
WABCO Holdings Inc and its subsidiaries engineers, develops, manufactures and sells integrated systems controlling braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation as well as air compression and processing for commercial vehicles.