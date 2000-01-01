WABCO Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WBC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WBC

  • Market Cap$6.932bn
  • SymbolNYSE:WBC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92927K1025

Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc and its subsidiaries engineers, develops, manufactures and sells integrated systems controlling braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation as well as air compression and processing for commercial vehicles.

Latest WBC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .