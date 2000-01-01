Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG manufactures and sells chemicals and silicon-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The Wacker Silicones segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells silicon- and methanol-based products, including durable insulators, lubricants, and sealants. The Wacker Polymers segment provides chemical binders and additives used in construction industry products. The Wacker Biosolutions segment sells chemicals to the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. The Wacker Polysilicon segment sells material for solar power and semiconductors. The majority of revenue comes from Europe, China, India, and South Korea.