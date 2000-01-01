Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and plastic-based products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on product type. The Wacker Silicones segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells silicon-based products including silicone fluids, resins, elastomers, and sealants. The Wacker Polymers segment sells binders and polymeric additives used in industrial applications and as base chemicals for the paint, coatings, paper, and construction industries. The Wacker Biosolutions segment sells chemicals to the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. The other two segments are Wacker Polysilicon and Siltronic. The majority of revenue comes from Germany, the United States, and China.