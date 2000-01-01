Wacker Neuson SE (XETRA:WAC)
Company Profile
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures light and heavy equipment for construction, landscaping, agriculture, recycling, energy, and rail industries. Excavators, dumpers, loaders, concrete technology, generators, and saws make up just a portion of the company's product portfolio. Besides, the company offers attachments and accessories for products to help deliver optimal solutions. Wacker Neuson has three business segments: Compact Equipment (approximately half of the total revenue), Light Equipment, and Services. The company offers a range of services, spare parts, and rental equipment through sales and service stations strategically placed around the world. Europe generates the majority of total revenue, but the company also sells to customers in the Americas and Asia-Pacific.Wacker Neuson SE caters to the farming industry in Germany. Its suite of products include machinery and farming vehicles including wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, skid steer loaders, four-wheel and truck dumpers.