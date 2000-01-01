Waddell & Reed Financial Inc A (NYSE:WDR)

North American company
Company Profile

Waddell & Reed is a midsize asset manager that had $70.0 billion in assets under management at the end of 2019. The firm provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. Retail distribution, which accounts for 96% of managed assets, is handled through the company's own registered investment advisors (58% of AUM) and third-party broker/dealers and advisors (38%) in the wholesale channel. Equity-driven strategies account for 78% of total AUM, with fixed-income and money market offerings accounting for the remainder. The company has no discernible reach outside the United States.Waddell & Reed Financial Inc is an asset management compant that dervies revenues from providing investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration.

