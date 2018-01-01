WAG Payment Solutions Ordinary Share (LSE:WPS) Share Price

WPS
WAG Payment Solutions Ordinary Share
UK company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
XLON
Company Profile
WAG Payment Solutions PLC, formerly Eurowag is a pan-European integrated payment & mobility platform focused on the commercial road transport industry. The group's business involves the provision of services to the CRT industry which are focused on two primary segments: Payment solutions, comprising energy payments through pre-pay or post-pay fuel cards and toll payments; and Mobility solutions, comprising tax refund services; telematics; smart routing apps; and other adjacent services.
