Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2683)

APAC company
Company Info - 2683

  • Market CapHKD200.230m
  • SymbolSEHK:2683
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9420H1083

Company Profile

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and trading of hand-bag products.

