Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2683)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2683
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2683
- Market CapHKD200.230m
- SymbolSEHK:2683
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorFootwear And Accessories
- Currency
- ISINKYG9420H1083
Company Profile
Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and trading of hand-bag products.