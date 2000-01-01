WAI Capital Investments Corp (TSX:WAI.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WAI.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WAI.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:WAI.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA92890W1095
Company Profile
WAI Capital Investments Corp is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of iron ore properties located in the Republic of Guinea.