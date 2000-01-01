Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd (SEHK:660)

APAC company
Market Info - 660

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 660

  • Market CapHKD630.450m
  • SymbolSEHK:660
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9420N1218

Company Profile

Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Co Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in manufacturing and sale of modified starch and other biochemical products.

