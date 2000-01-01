Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Ltd (SEHK:897)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 897

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 897

  • Market CapHKD381.810m
  • SymbolSEHK:897
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9421Y2332

Company Profile

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Ltd engages in the production and sale of traditional Chinese and Western pharmaceutical products, health food and personal care products.

Latest 897 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .