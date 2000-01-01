Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Ltd (SEHK:897)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 897
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 897
- Market CapHKD381.810m
- SymbolSEHK:897
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINBMG9421Y2332
Company Profile
Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Ltd engages in the production and sale of traditional Chinese and Western pharmaceutical products, health food and personal care products.