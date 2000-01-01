Walcom Group Ltd (LSE:WALG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Market Info - WALG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WALG

  • Market Cap£0.240m
  • SymbolLSE:WALG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG574851074

Company Profile

Walcom Group Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of chemical feed and additive products. It offers products for pigs, poultries, aquatic, cows, and beef cattle & sheep.

