Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WBA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WBA
- Market Cap$50.793bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:WBA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
- Currency
- ISINUS9314271084
Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is a pharmacy led health and wellbeing company. It operates retail pharmacy store chain in the United States. The firm sells and markets its products under brands such as Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare.