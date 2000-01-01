Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WKT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WKT
- Market CapAUD56.990m
- SymbolASX:WKT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000WKT6
Company Profile
Walkabout Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of resources and energy assets located in Australia, Botswana, Namibia, and Tanzania. It explores for gold, copper, and others.