Walker Greenbank PLC is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures, and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products such as furniture and paint. The reportable segments are Brands and Manufacturing. Brands segments comprising the design, marketing, sales and distribution, and licensing activities of Sanderson, Morris & Co., Harlequin, Anthology, Clarke & Clarke and Studio G brands operated from the UK and its foreign subsidiaries in the US, France, Russia and Germany. Manufacturing segment comprising the wallcovering and printed fabric manufacturing businesses operated by Anstey and Standfast respectively. The firm operates in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States of America, and internationally.