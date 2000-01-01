WalkMe Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WKME)

North American company
Market Info - WKME

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WKME

  • Market Cap$2.381bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:WKME
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011765851

Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd is the defining solution enabling organizations to better realize the value of software investments. It is a cloud-based digital adoption platform, users employees and customers of organizations can navigate websites, SaaS applications, and mobile apps through a digital, GPS-like experience to accomplish any task from simple, online transactions, to complex cross-application software processes, to fully autonomous experiences that require no manual clicks or entries.

