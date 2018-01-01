Wallbox NV Class A Ordinary Share (NYSE:WBX) Share Price

WBX
Wallbox NV Class A Ordinary Share
North American company
Technology
Electronic Components
Company Profile
Wallbox NV is a technology company. It creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine user's relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. It offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.
