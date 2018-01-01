Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Wallbox NV Class A Ordinary Share (NYSE:WBX) Share Price

WBX

Wallbox NV Class A Ordinary Share

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Electronic Components

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Wallbox NV is a technology company. It creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine user's relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. It offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.

NYSE:WBX

NL0015000M91

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest WBX News