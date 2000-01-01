Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals focusing on gold, copper, nickel and platinum group metals. The company owns Sudbury Projects, Quebec Projects and Equity Investments.