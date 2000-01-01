Wallix Group SA (EURONEXT:ALLIX)

European company
Market Info - ALLIX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALLIX

  • Market Cap€67.410m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALLIX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010131409

Company Profile

Wallix Group SA is a France-based cybersecurity software company engaged in providing privileged access management solution under the WALLIX Bastion name. Its solution's modules include session manager, which provides real-time monitoring of privileged users' access and sessions to prevent and detect malicious activity; password manager that enables super-administrators to regain control over access governance; and access manager, a centralized console, which offers exhaustive real-time list of all privileged users' logins, sessions, and actions to mitigate risk and prevent cyber-attacks.Wallix Group SA is a software company. It provides solutions for cyber security & governance of access to information systems. It develops a software package Wallix AdminBastion for centralized access to systems, identification of users, among others.

