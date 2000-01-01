Wallstreet:Online AG (XETRA:WSO1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WSO1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WSO1
- Market Cap€95.640m
- SymbolXETRA:WSO1
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2GS609
Company Profile
Wallstreet:Online AG operates as a trading portal. It offers information regarding market, economics and finance. It also provides community news, commentary and analysis and security details to equities, commodities ETFs, funds & certificates.