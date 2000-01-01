Wan Cheng Metal Packaging Co Ltd (SEHK:8291)

APAC company
Market Info - 8291

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8291

  • Market CapHKD23.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:8291
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG942971014

Company Profile

Wan Cheng Metal Packaging Co Ltd is a manufacturer of tinplate packaging products including tin cans and steel pails.

