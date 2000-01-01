Wan Cheng Metal Packaging Co Ltd (SEHK:8291)
- Market CapHKD23.200m
- SymbolSEHK:8291
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINKYG942971014
Wan Cheng Metal Packaging Co Ltd is a manufacturer of tinplate packaging products including tin cans and steel pails.