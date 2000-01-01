Wang On Properties Ltd (SEHK:1243)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1243
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1243
- Market CapHKD12.920bn
- SymbolSEHK:1243
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG9430P1086
Company Profile
Wang On Properties Ltd is engaged in property development and property investment in Hong Kong. It is also engaged in trading of car parking spaces, industrial and commercial premises for rental or for sale.