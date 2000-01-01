Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd (SEHK:3939)
Company Info - 3939
- Market CapHKD1.231bn
- SymbolSEHK:3939
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG9430L1077
Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd is engaged in mining and processing of ores and sales of processed concentrates in the China. Its ores include copper, iron, zinc, sulfur, gold, silver, lead, and indium.