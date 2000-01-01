Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:401)
- Market CapHKD38.280m
- SymbolSEHK:401
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Distribution
- ISINKYG9431A1004
Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution and pharmaceutical retail chain business in the People's Republic of China. In addition, it is also involved in hemodialysis treatment and consultancy service business.