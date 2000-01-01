Want Want China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:151)

APAC company
Company Info - 151

  • Market CapHKD90.010bn
  • SymbolSEHK:151
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9431R1039

Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production and distribution of beverages, dairy drinks, rice crackers, and other snacks. Its product portfolio includes Hot-Kid milk and Want Want rice crackers.

