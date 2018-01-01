Warehouses De Pauw (EURONEXT:WDP) Share Price

Company Profile

Warehouses De Pauw is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of storage, distribution, and semi-industrial facilities throughout Europe. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio in terms of square footage and total rental value is made up of general warehouse space, while offices represent a smaller amount. These properties are mainly located in Belgium and the Netherlands near large transportation hubs. Warehouses De Pauw derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from the same two countries. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue include solar panels, third-party logistics firms, and food industry companies. Warehouses De Pauw is also active in the logistics property markets of France and Romania.