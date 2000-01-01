Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA (EURONEXT:WEB)

Market Info - WEB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WEB

  • Market Cap€164.650m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:WEB
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003734481

Company Profile

Warehouses Estates Belgium is a real estate investment trust. It operates in commercial, semi-industrial and industrial tenancy. It also rents out industrial properties, shopping centers, retail warehouses, offices, and residential properties.

