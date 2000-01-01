Warimpex Finanz-und Beteiligungs AG (XETRA:WFS)

European company
Market Info - WFS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WFS

  • Market Cap€86.450m
  • SymbolXETRA:WFS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINAT0000827209

Company Profile

Warimpex Finanz-und Beteiligungs AG is a real estate development and investment company. The company’s core focus is on the construction and operation of hotels and offices in Central and Eastern Europe.

