Warner Music Group Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:WMG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WMG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WMG
- Market Cap$15.361bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:WMG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS9345502036
Company Profile
Warner Music Group Corp is a leading music entertainment company. The firm's operating segments include Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music business consists of the discovery and development of recording artists and the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists. Music Publishing is an intellectual property business focused on generating revenue from uses of the musical composition itself. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Recorded Music business segment. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other territories and it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Warner Music Group Corp is a music content company which is composed of two businesses: Recorded Music and Music Publishing.