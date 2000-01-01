Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp is a leading music entertainment company. The firm's operating segments include Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music business consists of the discovery and development of recording artists and the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists. Music Publishing is an intellectual property business focused on generating revenue from uses of the musical composition itself. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Recorded Music business segment. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other territories and it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Warner Music Group Corp is a music content company which is composed of two businesses: Recorded Music and Music Publishing.