Waseco Resources Inc (TSX:WRI)
North American company
Company Info - WRI
- Market CapCAD1.040m
- SymbolTSX:WRI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA9369001099
Waseco Resources Inc is an exploration and development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the United States. Its owns an interest in Quebec Labrador Trough; James Bay Lowlands and Battle Mountain Ridge, Nevada.Waseco Resources Inc is an exploration and development stage company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties such as gold and uranium.