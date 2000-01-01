Washington Federal Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WAFD)
Market Info - WAFD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WAFD
- Market Cap$2.117bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:WAFD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINUS9388241096
Company Profile
Washington Federal Inc runs more than 200 offices across eight states, primarily in the West. Key states include Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, which account for nearly 80% of loans. Profits are derived mostly from interest sources, as non-interest income makes up only about 7% of net revenue. Most of the loan book is oriented toward single-family mortgages, which account for 65% of the portfolio. Multifamily loans account for nearly 11%, and commercial real estate loans for about an additional 8%.Washington Federal Inc is a bank holding company operating through its subsidiaries. Its activity includes accepting deposits and lending out loans of various types. The bank is also engaged in real estate investment and insurance brokerage activities.