Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson, or WHSP, is a value-oriented investment house which invests in both public and privately held companies. As an investor, WHSP allocates capital with a view to taking a long-term position in its investments and on a passive basis. A long-held cross-shareholding in one of its investments--Brickworks--has provided a shield to WHSP from the short term-ism that is often pervasive in equity markets. Long-term holdings in the group’s three largest investments--TPG Corp., Brickworks and New Hope Corporation--predominate the group’s circa AUD 5 billion investment net asset value.Washington H Soul Pattinson & Co Ltd is an investment house with investments in a diverse portfolio of assets including mining of coal and copper, providing corporate advisory services, and property management activities.