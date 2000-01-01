Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WPG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WPG
- Market Cap$686.690m
- SymbolNYSE:WPG
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS93964W1080
Company Profile
Washington Prime Group Inc operates in the real estate sector. As a self-managed real estate investment trust, it invests in, manages, and develops retail properties including community shopping centers and malls.