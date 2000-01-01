Washington REIT Ordinary Shares (NYSE:WRE)
North American company
Market Info - WRE
Company Info - WRE
- Market Cap$1.853bn
- SymbolNYSE:WRE
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- ISINUS9396531017
Company Profile
Washington REIT is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning and operating properties in the greater Washington DC metropolitan area. The company's real estate portfolio is comprised of office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily near major transportation nodes. Washington REIT derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants organized into long-term leases. The company's office assets contribute the majority of this income, while the rest is split fairly evenly between its retail and multifamily locations. Washington REIT's largest tenants are banking, consulting, law, and financial services firms.Washington REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of income-producing real properties in the greater Washington metro region.