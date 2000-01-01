Company Profile

WashTec AG is a German holding company, which through its subsidiary provides industrial products. The core activity is that of developing car wash products and equipment and is performed by WashTec Cleaning Technology GmbH, which is one of its subsidiaries. The key products of WashTec are manufactured which include portal washing systems, water recovery, washing lines and consumables such as washing chemicals, wash brushes, moreover spare parts.