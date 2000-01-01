Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 98 active landfills (14 are E&P waste landfills), 124 transfer stations, and 66 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2019, roughly 14% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.Waste Connections Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the United States, and Canada.