Company Profile

Waste Management ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 250 active landfills and more than 300 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler (10% of revenue) in North America.Waste Management Inc acts as a provider of waste management environmental services. The services provided by the company include collection, landfill, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and other services.