Watchstone Group (LSE:WTG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WTG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WTG

  • Market Cap£65.140m
  • SymbolLSE:WTG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYNBFN51

Company Profile

Watchstone Group PLC provides technology enabled sales, legal and business process outsourcing services. Its business segments are Ingenie, Healthcare Services.

Latest WTG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

WTG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .