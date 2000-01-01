Watchstone Group (LSE:WTG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WTG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WTG
- Market Cap£65.140m
- SymbolLSE:WTG
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYNBFN51
Company Profile
Watchstone Group PLC provides technology enabled sales, legal and business process outsourcing services. Its business segments are Ingenie, Healthcare Services.