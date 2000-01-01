Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT)
- Market Cap$11.332bn
- SymbolNYSE:WAT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- ISINUS9418481035
Water offers liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools primarily to biopharmaceutical and other industrial customers. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. For Waters, instruments/informatics, services, and consumables account for approximately 48%, 35%, and 17% of sales, respectively.Waters Corp is an analytical instrument manufacturer. It designs, manufactures, sells and services liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography & mass spectrometry instrument systems & support products.