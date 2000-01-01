Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WSBF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WSBF
- Market Cap$524.240m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WSBF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS94188P1012
Company Profile
Waterstone Financial Inc is a one-bank holding company with two segments: community banking & mortgage banking. The company provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers, and also provides residential mortgage loans.