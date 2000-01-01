Company Profile

Watsco is a distributor of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. With more than 400 locations in 38 states, it serves more than 40,000 contractors and dealers. About 70% of revenue is derived from the residential HVAC replacement market, with the residual coming from new construction.Watsco Inc distributes air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. Watsco has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.