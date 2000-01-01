Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies is a U.S.-based company that provides safety, energy efficiency, and water conservation products. The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial flow control products, which are sold for plumbing and hot water applications; HVAC and gas products, including commercial boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions, and heating systems; drainage and water reuse products, including drainage products and engineered rainwater-harvesting solutions; and water quality products, including point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems. The company generates most of its revenue from markets in the Americas and in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.