WAVE Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)
- Market Cap$527.720m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WVE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINSG9999014716
WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a preclinical therapeutics developer in Singapore. Its pipeline of drugs is intended to cure rare genetic disorders such as Huntington, duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and inflammatory bowel disease.