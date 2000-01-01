Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc is a technology company providing solutions to oil and gas exploration and production companies to maximize oil and gas production. The company provides solutions for oil well stimulation, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. It has two processes namely Powerwave process which is an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials including sedimentary soils and fractured rock, and Primawave process which is an effective method for aiding in-situ (in-ground) environmental groundwater remediation clean-up strategies in contaminated sites. Majority of the revenue is earned from the services it provides to the oil and gas sector.